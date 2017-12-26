VENICE – Residents of Venice are looking to curb the speed of motorists who travel Nokomis Avenue, south of Venice Regional.

Peggy Shroyer appeared before the Venice City Council earlier this month with a petition signed by her neighbors and a plea for help.

The Herald-Tribune says Shroyer’s short petition asked to please make the streets safe, to add stop signs and speed bumps and to decrease speed limits.

The Nokomis Avenue residents’ concerns mirror those of Bayshore Drive residents, who asked both for a sidewalk and something to curb speeders who use that narrow road as a shortcut to the South Jetty.

In May, the city installed stop signs at the intersections of Bayshore Drive and Bayshore Circle and at LaGuna Drive and North Park Boulevard as a short-term solution.

At the meeting, City Manager Ed Lavallee noted city staff is currently looking into addressing the problem, with installation of stop signs a possible remedy of last resort.