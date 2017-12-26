SARASOTA – High School Football America released it’s final top 100 teams over the weekend and two Suncoast schools are in the Top 20.

IMG Academy comes in at #3 with an 8-0 record this season. The Ascenders played quite the nationally-packed schedule this year en route to another perfect season.

The 7A State Champs, the Venice Indians, come in at #17 after the team captured their second State Championship in school history.

Their fellow state champions, the Venice Girl’s Volleyball team finished #17 in the nation as well.

As Coaches John Peacock and Brian Wheatley put it, not too shabby for a little beach town in Florida.