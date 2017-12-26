SARASOTA – This holiday season on the Suncoast, there was no shortage of holiday cheer, rather a shortage of something else: blood.

The Suncoast Blood Bank is desperate for blood and platelet donations right now, and they need your help.

Executive Assistant Pam Foster says this struggle is one they face every holiday season.

“Especially the week between Christmas and New Years is difficult to get people to come in because they’re on vacation or on holiday out of town, and there’s a constant need for blood,” Foster said. “I feel like people during the holidays feel like they wanna be able to give back, and coming in and giving blood is the easiest way they can do that.”

To get holiday time donors in, Suncoast Blood Bank has a raffle donors can enter to win a two-year car lease.

They are also giving out $10 gift cards to donors to places like Publix, Subway and Walmart.