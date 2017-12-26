SARASOTA – City officials and residents hope an upcoming form-based code will offer a chance to bring in some change. It involves long-time downtown building rules that stretch buildings from property line to property line.

The practice has been the center of a heated debate over the past 18 months after residents of the Essex House condominiums on Palm Avenue complained of the construction of the 18-story Echelon condos right up to the lot line where the two neighbors meet.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the issue is deadlocked, leaving city commissioners wondering what they can do about the issue.

Commissioners agreed to set aside one of those specifically for a discussion about building setbacks, including those issues raised by the Essex House and other nearby condos.

Deputy City Manager Marlon Brown said the schedule will be finalized after the new year.