SARASOTA – Sarasota High School received 85 applicants for its vacant football head coaching position.

Among some of the names on the list are former Sailors assistant Baraka Atkins, now an assistant at Booker High, former Venice High assistant Mark Cristiani, former Booker head coach Johnnie Jones, Braden River High assistant Earl “Frank” Post, former Southeast High assistant and current Kennedy Catholic (N.Y.) head coach Dominick Tassone, former Charlotte High and University of South Florida player Elgin Hicks and former Southeast assistant and head coach John Warren.

Sarasota is looking to replace Brian Ryals, who resigned in November after four years at the helm.

The committee to select the new coach is expected to begin the interview process after the holidays.