SARASOTA – Santa Claus comes to town every year to visit sick children at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. This Christmas, the Pediatric Wing was empty. Santa couldn’t let those presents go to waste though

Santa found Courtney McGee and Robert Johnson, the proud parents of a brand new Christmas baby boy named Jeremy.

McGee went into labor just after midnight and it didn’t take too long. Jeremy was born at 4:11 Christmas morning.

The mother and father both say they will have quite the story to tell Jeremy one day about how he entered the world on Christmas day.