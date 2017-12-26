RUSKIN – It was an intense morning for one Tampa neighborhood Tuesday, when a house goes up in flames with the owner still inside.

An off duty firefighter is being hailed a hero after running into a burning house to save a man and his pets.

After working overnight on Christmas, Tampa Firefighter Luigi Young went home to sleep. “I was awoken by my family saying my neighbors’ house is on fire,” Young recalls.

Without hesitation, Young sprang into action running inside the burning house in his Belmont subdivision in Ruskin.

“I was crawling down to avoid the heat and smoke, you could see the fire it was moving,” says Young. “It was on the stove, it was on the refrigerator, all on the walls.”

Homeowner, Paul Gregory was inside lying on the ground. “I ran inside real quick and he didn’t answer me, he just kept saying, my dogs, my dogs, get my dogs,” says Young.

Smoke burning his eyes, Young went inside multiple times trying to save Gregory’s two dogs and two birds, while attempting to put the fire out. “Smoke just getting worse and worse, I tried to control it with the door, but the window was broken and kept fueling it,” says Young. “It was too high by the time I got there.”

Hillsborough County Fire pulled the dogs out as the house became engulfed in flames. Young began performing CPR, but unfortunately they did not make it. He was able to save Gregory’s two birds.

A house destroyed, a man’s life saved. Young says he’s not a hero. “It’s what I’m trained to do, it’s my job, even though I’m off duty I’m still a fireman I had to do something,” says Young.

Gregory was air lifted to Tampa General Hospital and remains in critical care.

The firefighter is SNN’s Nadine Young’s older brother. She says he was in the right place at the right time.