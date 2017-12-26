CHARLOTTE COUNTY – An accident in Charlotte County sends four people to the hospital. One with serious injuries.

Twenty-five-year-old Noel Jimenez, Jr. was sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after he ran a red light Monday, December 25, at the intersection of Hillsborough Boulevard and Toledo Blade Boulevard at 1:00 P.M.

Jimenez’s 2002 Toyota Camry collided with a 1994 Chevy Silverado driven by 64-year-old Frank Kulich with three passengers. All four in the Silverado were sent to SMH with minor injuries.

Jimenez, Jr. is charged with failing to stop for a red traffic signal.