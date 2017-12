SIESTA KEY – A small electrical fire shuts down part of Midnight Pass Road in Siesta Key Monday, December 25.

The fire broke out just after 2:30 P.M. Sarasota County Emergency Officials were quick to respond. The fire was put out quickly, causing minimal damage to the home.

No one was injured.

Florida Power and Light were also on scene to make sure the home was safe. It is not yet clear what started the fire.