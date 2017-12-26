SARASOTA- A multi-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Christmas Day sends four to the hospital.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road and Beneva Road, when an ambulance traveling westbound with a patient traveled through the intersection.

An 86-year-old woman traveling southbound in a Honda Civic, failed to yield, colliding with the ambulance.

“Even if your light is green and you notice that all the other traffic is stopped, please pay attention. There might be a crash that has already occurred in that intersection or you might have an emergency vehicle approaching. So you must yield way to an emergency vehicle,” State Trooper, Kenn Watson said.

All four passengers, including two medical personnel suffered with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic is cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.