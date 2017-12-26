MANATEE- The Christmas time celebration is over, but the chaos near University Town Center was expected to continue.

“The prospect of going to the mall during the holidays is a little daunting,” said Spencer Burness.

Many call December 26th the biggest day for holiday returns. Suncoast resident venture out, bearing the crowds before heading back to work.

Burness said, “I’m actually making some returns instead of making some purchases on arguably the worst day of the year to do it but unfortunately I got to do it when I can do it and got to take the time off to do it.”

Preparing for the worst; Brock Mattacchione, a Server, says his restaurant in UTC preps for the day after Christmas similar to Black Friday.

We’re prepared for a busy day. I wasn’t even supposed to work this afternoon,” he said.

Diana Mathison heads to a jewelry store to resize a ring her husband, Gary, gave her for Christmas.

“Luckily we parked close to the jewelry store so we went in and came right back out,” Diana said.

The couple was surprised at the lack of traffic inside the shopping centers.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it would be,” Gary said.

Residents who do head to the mall should be sure to pack their shopping bags with patience.