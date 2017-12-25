SARASOTA- At least four persons were injured when an ambulance and a car collided at the corner of Beneva and Bee Ridge.

Sarasota County Fire declared a Level One mass casualty incident. The ambulance is operated by Ambitrans Medical transport. The accident occurred just before 4 PM this afternoon.

Westbound lanes of Bee Ridge were shut down as was southbound traffic on Beneva. Sarasota County Fire personnel say three occupants of the ambulance were sent to local hospitals. One person in the car was transported.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.