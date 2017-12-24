MANATEE- Two suspects are on the loose after robbing an Ollie’s in Bradenton.

It happened in the 5200 block of 33rd Street East in Bradenton around 11 Saturday night.

The two suspects entered thru the southern entrance armed with handguns taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

An employee did receive medical attention after they were struck on the head during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries.

The two suspects are described as black males both six feet in height, around 180 pounds and were both seen wearing black hoodies.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.