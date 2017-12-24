MANATEE- A 16-year-old boy who disappeared Wednesday has been found safe, according to a post on his mother’s Facebook page.

According to the Herald Tribune, Dylan was located in Winter Park.

His mother pleaded for him to return on social media and said that his friends told her he was in Orlando. They wouldn’t tell his mother where Dylan was or how to reach him.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing child alert Thursday that said Dylan left his home on Copper Ridge Trail in Bradenton at about 7:30 a.m. He was last seen driving his mother’s 2007 Honda Civic.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was no indication that Dylan, who is currently taking medication, was endangered or had been abducted.