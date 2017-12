SPORTS – USF beating Texas Tech in the Birmingham Bowl wasn’t the only win of the day for Brooks Larkin, the former Manatee High Football player went viral for this.

Yes that’s Brooks breaking it down in a split late in the Birmingham bowl and back to back 10 win seasons for the Bulls is something to celebrate.

This video of the 315 pound lineman went viral on Twitter Saturday night.

So, Merry splitsmas to you Brooks, way to make the Suncoast proud.