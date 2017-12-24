SARASOTA – Christmas nativity scenes are a familiar display around the holidays, but there’s nothing like a live show.

That’s what Big Cat Habitat has put on all weekend.

Big Cat Habitat volunteers dressed up to play the part Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and it did not disappoint.

Viewers crowded the scene to see baby goats, and even a camel.

This is the third year they have done the show, and Big Cat Habitat Vice President Clayton Rosaire says as long as people keep asking for it, they plan to run it every holiday season.