UPDATE: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has identified the five people who died when a small plane crashed shortly after taking off in heavy fog at Bartow Municipal Airport on Christmas Eve morning.

Prominent Lakeland attorney 70-year-old John Shannon was flying with his two daughters, 24-year-old Olivia Shannon and 26-year-old Victoria Shannon-Worthington, along with 27-year-old Peter Worthington Jr. and 32-year-old Krista Clayton. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were going to spend Christmas Eve day in Key West and then head back Sunday night.

Judd said the plane crashed at the end of the airport’s main runway at 7:15 a.m. after attempting to take off in heavy fog.

BARTOW- Authorities say four people have died in a plane crash at the Bartow Municipal Airport.

According to our coverage partners WFLA, Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with Polk County Fire Rescue have responded to the scene.

The twin-engine Cessna 340 plane crashed at the end of a runway at the airport near Ben Durrance Road.

A Polk County Fire Rescue spokesperson said four people were killed in the crash.

Emergency operators received a call about the crash at 7:20 a.m.

The Bartow Municipal Airport is the former location of a U.S. Air Force Base and is also referred to as the Bartow Air Base. It is located just off of US 17 near Spirit Lake Road.

Investigators with the NTSB and FAA are headed to the crash scene.

Details about what caused the crash have not been released.