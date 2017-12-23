A suspect is in custody after attempting to rob a resident of his motorcycles.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they developed probable cause and obtained Arrest Warrants for Kyle Vickers. He was arrested Manatee County after he tried to flee.

Authorities responded to a reported burglary on the 2700 block of Grand Cayman Street after 5 P.M. Friday after reports of gunshots fired.

Deputies and the Forensic Unit were on the scene speaking with witnesses.

Sarasota resident Frank West says he was taking a nap and heard something suspicious.

“I run I grab my weapon because I don’t know what I am going to run into when I get out there. I grab my weapon I go out I tell the kid let go of the bike or I am going to shoot you. The kid turns around and draws a weapon on me. Points the weapon at me I duck behind my company car there. Ducked behind the car I pop back up I tell him drop he lets go of my bike. He runs around the backside of the car and draws on me again I fire a warning round at the ground, and I tell him, or I’ll shoot you I fire a warning round at the ground. He points at me then he just ran across the street to my neighbor Rod’s house.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.