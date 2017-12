MANATEE – A 77-year-old man was found dead following a fire in Bradenton Friday night.

The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. at Woodlands Village, a senior living community located on 301 Boulevard East in Bradenton.

According to detectives, there was no foul play and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released pending next of kin notification.