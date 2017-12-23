SARASOTA- It’s the season for traveling .Hundreds of people flocked to the airport to make it to their Christmas destinations.

According to AAA more than 100 million Americans are expected to travel over the holidays. It’s a 3 percent increase compared to last year.

The last minute holiday rush had Sarasota- Bradenton International Airport pretty busy Saturday.

President of the airport Rick Piccolo says 5 extra flights were added since December 21st.

Some are traveling back home, and others couldn’t leave until almost Christmas.

“Well I am a tutor a teacher and the exams were right up to the end in Manatee County so I stayed to make sure I could help the kids prepare for exams,” said Margaret Rieniets, Bradenton resident.

“We are traveling back to Michigan and we are going to celebrate with family there my children were able to come to Sarasota and spend the week at Lido beach and that was allot of fun. So we are heading back,” said Kamila Larson.

Airports are expected to be busier than normal until New Years.