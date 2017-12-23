SARASOTA- The recent spike in Hepatitis C infections is linked to the opioid epidemic.

That’s according to a new nationwide study from the centers for disease control.

Researchers looked at hospital admissions for hepatitis c and opioid injections between 2004 and 2014.

Both increased substantially especially among young adults, whites and women.

Dr. Stephen Nicholas says sometimes a person can live for years without any symptoms.

‘The opioid epidemic in this country is helping spread this disease unfortunately because the majority of people who inject drugs share their instruments, either their syringes or their needles to others and that’s how we spread it and it’s a matter of people not being aware of how they can transmit it so easily,” said Dr. Nicholas.