SARASOTA- For more than a century candy canes have been a part of the Vrinios family.

Samuel Vrinios is a 4th generation candy cane maker and he keeping up with the family tradition.

“We’re making homemade candy canes, we’ve been doing it for 120 years,” said Vrinios.

What started in Chicago with his great grandfather has made its way to the Suncoast.

“Were making them all by hand no machinery whatsoever and we’re one of the few people left that still does them without machinery in the U.S,”said Vrinios.

It’s a very detailed process, from the temperature, the color and of course the shape.

“Each candy cane has its own kind of personal touch to it that kind of gives it more of a homemade vibe and people just enjoy that stuff more,” said Vrinios.

“Part of the process of stretching this candy on the hook as we are turning it from the Carmel color to white. The more I pull it the more air gets into it and the more it turns whit.”

Vrinios is currently studying to be a doctor at the University of Florida but always comes home to lend a hand.

“When it comes down to it, you come back home in December with your family and it’s all back to tradition and having fun and enjoying yourself this is something we enjoying doing,” said Vrinios

Making one of a kind candy canes.

There are 10 available flavors and about 300 candy canes will be available, until they run out.

For more information and to have custom made candy canes

Email: vrinioscanes@aol.com