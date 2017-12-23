SARASOTA- Dick Vitale donates $10,000 making sure Sarasota County Boys and Girls Club members have a special Christmas.

Vitale hosts his annual Christmas Party at the club every December. Three hundred kids received two toys each. Vitale’s donation helped purchase the 625 toys.

It’s a night full of cheer and reindeer games, but Vitale wants the meaning behind all the top-notch gifts to be love.

Vitale does more than the Christmas party for the club, every summer he awards scholarships to deserving club members.

