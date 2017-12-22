SARASOTA COUNTY – A suspect is on the loose after attempting to rob a resident of his motorcycles.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a reported burglary on the 2700 block of Grand Cayman Street after 5 P.M. Friday.

They were reports of gunshots fired.

The suspect fled the scene where a second resident reported an armed burglary on the 2600 block of Dueby Street.

Deputies and the Forensic Unit were on the scene speaking with witnesses.

Sarasota resident Frank West says he was taking a nap and heard something suspicious.

“I run I grab my weapon because I don’t know what I am going to run into when I get out there. I grab my weapon I go out I tell the kid let go of the bike or I am going to shoot you. The kid turns around and draws a weapon on me. Points the weapon at me I duck behind my company car there. Ducked behind the car I pop back up I tell him drop he lets go of my bike. He runs around the backside of the car and draws on me again I fire a warning round at the ground, and I tell him, or I’ll shoot you I fire a warning round at the ground. He points at me then he just ran across the street to my neighbor Rod’s house.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a white man, with a thin build, blonde hair, wearing a black hooded jacket and ball cap, armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.