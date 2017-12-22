MANATEE COUNTY – Cops arrest a man in Bradenton who had been punching mailboxes, but it was not easy.

40 year old Izra Nowitzke, shirtless and bleeding from his head, was pacing and yelling outside a home in the 1500 block of 19th Street West, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The man at the home told police he didn’t know Nowitzke, but Nowitzke came up to him, started calling him names and hit him with a beer he was holding, then punched his mailbox while continuing to yell from the street.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the BPD had to use a stun gun four times to bring him down.

All the while, Nowitzke continued to punch mailboxes off their posts as he ran and even knocked off a side–view mirror from a vehicle.

Nowitzke was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of aggravated assault on an officer, simple battery and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held without bond.