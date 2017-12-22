SARASOTA – A pay raise dispute between the teacher’s union and Sarasota County is prompting calls for picketing at the next School Board meeting.

Both failed to reach a contract agreement over pay raises for most teachers hired before July 2011.

The Herald Tribune reports, while the union proposed a 2% pay increase for those teachers.. The district proposed a single step progression, a $600 bonus, and a 1.5% one-time supplement for all teachers who had maxed out of their steps.

The union has called for picketing of the January 9th School Board meeting, the first after the holiday break.