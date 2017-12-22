SARASOTA – The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is investigating two home burglaries with reports of gunfire in a Sarasota neighborhood according to a Sheriff’s Office flash report

It started at a residence around 3:22 pm on the 2700 block of Jamaica Street and then the suspect went to another home at the 2600 block of Dueby Street and burglarized that home.

Suspect is described as a white male in his mid-twenties, thin build, blonde hair, wearing a black hooded jacket and a black ball cap, armed with a black handgun.

No persons were reported injured and the investigation is still unfolding.

We have a crew reroute and we will be following this breaking news story closely.