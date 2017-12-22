SARASOTA- Known for their death defying stunts and innovate performances a freak accident occurred in front of a sold out show at the Van Wezel.

“At the final number of last night Cirque Holidaze show the aerialist fell about 10 feet,” said Mary Bensel,Van Wezel Executive Director.

The show ended abruptly in the middle of a rendition of O’ Holy night. Bensel said the aerialist never lost consciousness and remained alert.

“She sat up and said to the audience ouch it hurts and they brought the curtain in,” said Bensel.

Venice Resident Tom Voigt says it was total downer. “We went from a happy beautiful scene singing Oh Holly Night, to this beautiful young lady lying on the stage.Something very hard to forget.”

She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. In a company statement Cirque Dreams Holidaze says, “We are very grateful for everyone’s concern . The performer went to the emergency room immediately where her X-rays were fine & she’s been discharged . She’s resting comfortably, very positive & in good spirits.”

Bensel is thankful her injury wasn’t worse.

“We are thrilled it’s like a Christmas president for us that she’s just fine,” said Bensel.