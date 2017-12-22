SARASOTA – Deputies are looking for two masked men who burglarized an E cigarette shop early Thursday.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office the crooks in this surveillance video stole several products from the shop at the 5700 block of Beneva Road.

It happened around 3:30 A.M. the two white males are seen here in ski masks, carrying a suitcase and back pack.

One of the suspects is wearing a hoodie with the phrase “If it ain’t X-O then it gotta go!” and dark Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers or the sheriff’s office.