SARASOTA – Nine years ago, the Kelly brothers, Chris and Casey, and their friends decided to start a local baseball camp. Today, it continues to flourish. The kids come to the All Pro Baseball Camp to learn baseball, but really, it’s a day to have fun while learning.

”It’s great. We have had a great turn out”, says Chris Kelly, one of the Co-Founders of All Pro Baseball Camp. “We started small, but we have been expanding every year. We get more coaches from the area who want to come out and teach the kids, and more kids who want to come out and learn some baseball.”

130 kids get to go through drills and mentoring sessions put together by professional coaches, and players. Even the Kelly patriarch, Pat, was back at the camp this year to teach the art of catching. There was a lot to learn today.

“We’ve done many drills, running the bases, and relay races”, adds 10 year-old camper Liam Farrelly. “We have done hitting and also we were taught pitching mechanics, and we got to pitch.”

Co–Founder, Casey Kelly, just signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants yesterday, so maybe he can give Evan Longoria some pointers out there, but today was about the kids.

“It’s so much fun. I don’t really get a lot of time in the area anymore”, explains Kelly, a scout for the San Diego Padres. “So, it’s good to get with some of the pro players, get with the kids and teach how to play some baseball, and have fun in the process.”

It’s a day in the sun, to have fun with your friends playing baseball, but also to actually learn from guys who have made it to the highest level. Eric Skoglund made his major league debut for the Kansas City Royals this past season, and he knows what it is like to idolize the pros.

“There was a bunch of guys when I was growing up, like Casey, when I was in middle school that I looked up to”, says Eric Skoglund, a Sarasota High School grad now with the Kansas City Royals. “Casey and Ian Desmond were guys that I was around and learned from. I don’t think of myself as a major leaguer when I’m with the kids, but I hope I have a similar effect on them that guys had on me as a kid.”

Most of the coaches/counselors grew up here, and many played Little League on this very field, so it is a chance for them to give back to the community that embraced them.

“There are so many guys who make great coaches for us”, adds Chris Kelly. “Guys from the area who have gone on to play major league baseball, or are still playing. They love to come out and work with the kids, so it is a great opportunity for the kids, and I think the coaches might have more fun than the kids.”