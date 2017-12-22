SARASOTA – The Big Pass Dredging dispute is in the hands of a judge.

Judge Bram Canter concluded five full days of expert testimony on Monday in the year-long appeal of the project’s permits by Siesta Key groups opposed to the plan.

The hearings pitted scientific experts and even local residents from Lido and Siesta keys against one another, testifying about the merits of modeling and engineering used to craft the plans, almost 15 years in the making.

The Herald Tribune reports, the hearing was the first time the groups argued before a Judge, who will consider whether to green light the project, or require changes.

A final ruling is not expected to be issued until next spring