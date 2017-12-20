SARASOTA- We’re just five days from Christmas, and many of us with loved ones far away rely on the post office to get them their gifts.

If you haven’t shipped yet, the clock is ticking.

“They’ve been advertising, drumming it into our heads for many years,” Holiday Shipper Dawn Moore says. “Yes, you do have to ship about two weeks early.”

“We also have our employees start talking early and let people know the quicker it gets here, the quicker we can get it to you,” Postmaster Steve Kirkland said.

But in the chaos of the holidays, priority mail doesn’t always top the priority list.

“I try to keep up with things, but I’m usually behind so I send them out a week before Christmas,” Holiday Shipper Martin Tucker said.

“Some of us work better under pressure, some of us plan,” Holiday Shipper Blue Ronk said. “That’s just the nature of things.”

For those of us non-planners, the post office has been a popular spot the past couple of days.

“We’ve had some long lines, but I’ve had my employees out here working hard to make sure we move people as fast and efficiently as possible,” Kirkland said.

“I’m late sending out Christmas cards,” Tucker said. “I sent out a batch yesterday, and I’m sending out another batch today.”

If you’re like Tucker, don’t worry. You still have options.

It’s too late for priority mail, but express mail starts around $20.

“Then it goes up depending on the weight,” Kirkland said.

When you do ship, hold on to that tracking number.

“Unfortunately with all the porch pirates, keeping a tracking number is a good idea,” Moore said.

“That’s an important piece, and it also allows us to know what kind of service we’re providing you guys as well,” Kirkland said.

If your gifts don’t get there on time, hopefully your mentality is similar to Ronk’s.

“Let me tell you, if that’s the worst thing that happens, it’s gonna be a beautiful day,” Ronk said.

The post office will be open at all locations through Saturday, offering express mail to get your packages delivered on time.