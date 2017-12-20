SARASOTA- Today was the first early signing period for high school athletes. Usually they sign in February, but today The Brothers Brown of St Stephen’s signed, Chase to Western Michigan and Sydney to Illinois. While at Cardinal Mooney Bryce Williams signed on at Minnesota.

It was a big day at Braden River High School as 3 players will play on the biggest stage in college football—–Division 1. RB Deshaun Fenwick signed to play at South Carolina, defensive back Tyrone Collins will defend passes at Missouri and the big man, Taylor Upshaw, who played both tight end and defensive end, will play defensive end at Michigan.

Over at Bogey’s in Venice, the Venice Indians’ duo of Bryce Carpenter and Jaivon Heiligh have signed today to continue their playing careers at Coastal Carolina.

It was a crowd full of parents, coaches, former teammates and the loyal fans of Venice football.

Coach John Peacock sang his praises of the two record breakers, who both were 4-year lettermen for him.

They are excited to play together again, and they even interviewed each other for SNN.