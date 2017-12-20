SARASOTA COUNTY – Local law enforcement in North Port is giving something for kids in need to smile about with Christmas around the corner.

The North Port Police Department hosted its annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ at Walmart Wednesday.

A kid would lead the way as an officer would follow filling up the shopping cart with gifts and get them wrapped.

North Port Police Department says they communicate with local schools to find out which kids will qualify.

60 kids were identified as having a need and received enough funds to purchase presents for themselves and their families.

North Port Police Department Sergeant Jason Selzer says the feedback has been positive.

“The community loves the event. Just even tonight we’ve had somebody come up and tell us that his child was able to participate a few years ago, and it made a good impact on the child.”

Selzer says this gives kids an excellent opportunity to interact with officers.