CHARLOTTE COUNTY-The hunt for a man waving a gun around and acting strange forces three Charlotte County Schools to lock down their campuses Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Wade Brown was arrested around 9:30 at Marion and Elliott in Punta Gorda after a brief search.

During the search Charlotte High School, Baker Head Start Center, and Punta Gorda Middle School went on lockdown.

Employees of Southwest Lawn Services called 911 after Brown was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun in the air outside the business, where he works.

He then fled the businesses and witnesses said he tried to carjack someone near Education Avenue.

In a tweet before Brown’s arrest, deputies said he was armed and should not be approached.

More charges are pending.