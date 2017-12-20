SARASOTA- An Incredible story in Sarasota this weekend, as a woman is saved from jumping off a building TWICE.

Sarasota Police Sergeant Anthony Frangioni says he was just doing is job when he grabbed a woman by her belt as she tried to jump off a downtown Sarasota building.

“It’s what we do,” Frangioni said. “I just did what probably anybody would have done.”

The struggle started on the 13th floor of the building. During a drug and alcohol intervention, the 52-year old woman left the apartment using the balcony’s Christmas lights.

“That’s where she grabbed the lights and it swung her down to the 12th floor.”

That’s where Sgt. Frangioni found her.

“As soon as the door opened,” Sgt. Frangioni said. “I stepped in and the female was inside of the residence, looked at me, turned and in a dead sprint went running toward the balcony, so I started running after her yelling no, no, don’t do it, don’t do it.”

She went off the short part of the balcony over here, the officer followed her reaching over the balcony to grab her belt.

“My hands were red and turning purple,” Sgt. Frangioni said. “And I was just not going to let go, I just wasn’t going to let go.”

As he was picking her up a second officer was on the other side of one of the cylinders on these balconies and was able to grab her arm.

“She was squirming, hitting me,” Sgt. Frangioni said. “Trying everything she can to just make that happen, and I just said I’m not letting it happen.”

The two officers were then able to keep her sandwiched in a tight area until more officers were able to come upstairs and help get her restrained.

Frangioni says the rescue was luck.

“A step slower, an inch shorter,” Frangioni said. “It would have been done.”

“She was under the influence of narcotics and or alcohol,” Fragnioni said. “When we got back to the hospital she actually told me I’ll never forgive you for this.”

Frangioni wants her to get the help she needs.

“She got saved twice that day,” Frangioni said. “Once from Christmas lights, and once from myself and Officer Lundstrom, so she wasn’t meant to die. So, hopefully she knows she’s got a chance.”

He asks that anyone who is struggling and in need of help call a Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1–800–273–8255.