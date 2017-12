MANATEE COUNTY – A fire consumes a mobile home with a possible fatality.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call around 1 P.M. Wednesday.

Deputies and the Myakka Fire Rescue responded to the 31,000 block of Singletary Road in Myakka City.

The sheriff’s office says a man lives at the home, and they’re unsure if the remains they found belong to him, or an animal.

The State Fire Marshall and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.