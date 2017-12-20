MANATEE COUNTY-Two Suncoast Starbucks are ransacked and burglarized in the overnight hours of Wednesday morning.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the manager at the Starbucks at 5485 University Parkway arrived at the cafe to open for business early Wednesday and found the building had been ransacked.

At about the same time the manager of the Starbucks at 7386 52nd Place East arrived to discover his shop was also ransacked.

The value of the loss and damage isn’t known at this time

The managers reported that Starbucks in Tampa have also been burglarized in the same manner.

The cases are under investigation.