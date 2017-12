MANATEE COUNTY – A 69 year old man died in a house fire this afternoon in Myakka City.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call around 1 P.M. Wednesday.

Deputies and the Myakka Fire Rescue responded to the 31,000 block of Singletary Road in Myakka City for reports of a mobile home on fire.

The sheriff’s office identified the remains as Daniel Thomas Morrison, 69, and he was the sole resident of the home.

The State Fire Marshall and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.