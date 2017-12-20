MANATEE COUNTY- It’s the Grinch who stole coffee. Managers at two Starbucks locations in Manatee County arrived at work to find their businesses completely ransacked.

The Starbucks on State road 70 and university parkway were forced to closed for the day, causing many coffee drinkers to change their routines.

“I was coming to this Starbucks to have a business meeting” said Stacy Rosenberg.

Officials are saying money is the motive.

“They are going to try and steal either gift cards or cash or whatever they can said Randy Warren, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance videos from other businesses to identify a suspect.

“One of the stores it appears to have had forced entry and one of them not obvious that there was forced entry, so we still have to look at exactly how the people got in,” said Warren.

The Sheriff’s office says crooks are using the same MO at other locations.

“There is a trend that has been happening in Miami there have been several in Tampa that have been hit in a very similar way so there’s a method here” said Warren.

Also a reminder to business owners that crooks are also watching.

“Make sure there are plenty of lights, if you have security system that’s always a plus and just try not to make it to easy for people, certainty have to secure the property,” said Warren.

“It’s the holidays and people do crazy things” said Rosenberg.