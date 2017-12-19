WFLA – An Englewood, Florida woman is behind bars, accused of murdering her wife and then confessing the crime to a 911 dispatcher.

On Saturday, December 16, 48-year-old Jessica Winkler called 911 and confessed to killing her wife, 51-year-old Rhiannon Layendecker.

Winkler said she shot Layendecker after an argument earlier that day. Deputies soon found Layendecker’s body wrapped in a blanket in the back of her own truck. They also discovered Winkler planned to bury Layendecker at a home in Charlotte County.

The hole was already dug.

The two women are both transgender and neighbors say they kept to themselves. Jack DeLorenzo knew Layendecker for years.

He said Layendecker was caring and would help out anyone in need. He’s now in disbelief.

“It’s a sad situation. People can do what they want, they choose to be who they want to be. Its’ very sad,” DeLorenzo added.