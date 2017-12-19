SARASOTA – Forty-six-year-old Elena Erickson was found guilty of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Abuse of an Elderly Person.

The crimes were committed on May 15, 2016 and investigated by the North Port Police Department.

The defendant who was the victim’s caregiver struck him in the head multiple times with his own oxygen tank and left him on the floor of his home to die on the night of May 15.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told detectives that at about 9:30 P.M., Erickson struck him in the head twice with the oxygen tank while he was sitting at the dining room table.

The two wrestled over the tank and the victim received more wounds to his wrist and forearms.

The victim said he sat back down at the dining room table while Erickson attempted to clean up his blood with paper towels for about an hour.

According to the PCA, Tristano fell to the floor and began to drift in and out of consciousness. He said Erickson finally left sometime between 5 and 6 A.M., before returning to the home a few hours later to call 911.

The next day, his daughter called him the next morning and when she didn’t receive any answer she called the defendant to go and check on him.

The defendant arrived at victim’s home telling paramedics that it appeared the victim had fallen.

The victim, 92 years old Michael Tristano, served as a waist gunner and ball-turret gunner during World War II. He flew 35 combat missions in a B-17 bomber beginning in January of 1945.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney’s Kennedy Legler and Ryan Felix.

The Judge sentenced Erickson to 38 years in prison for second degree attempted murder and aggravated abuse of the elderly.

