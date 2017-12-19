SARASOTA – Sarasota is one of the most festive cities for the winter, at least when it comes to taking Instagram photos.

The rankings came from an analysis by Treetopia based on Instagram hashtags. The city ranked #8 in a list of most celebratory cities during Christmas time.

Sarasota used #Santa the fifth most, #MerryChristmas and #SantaClaus the seventh most and #FelizNavidad the tenth most of any city.

Four other Florida cities ranked on the list: Orlando at #4, Miami at #6, Fort Lauderdale at #7 and Fort Myers at #10.