SARASOTA – A Suncoast couple is facing child abuse charges after a two-month-old is treated for a fractured skull.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office says the baby girl was in the care of 29-year-old Ashley Finnegan and 34-year-old George Gluschenko when she sustained the severe head injury on December 12th.

Finnegan called 911 to report the injury and told deputies her boyfriend hit the child accidentally in the head with a cell phone.

The baby was flown to All Children’s. During examination, it was determined the injuries did not match the woman’s story. Detectives also say the false information given by Finnegan caused a delay in accurate treatment of the baby’s injuries.

Gluschenko is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Finnegan is charged with aAggravated Child Abuse: Accessory After the Fact and Neglect of a Child with Great Bodily Harm.

Both are in Sarasota County Jail without bond. The baby is still in the hospital undergoing treatment but is very responsive.