PALMETTO – Palmetto looks to join lawsuits against pharmacy companies for opioid damages.

The city took action Monday, December 18, to authorize city attorney Mark Barnebey to retain an outside legal team to review the financial impacts to the city that the crisis has caused.

According to the Bradenton Herald, among some potential costs associated with the epidemic are for the purchase of Narcan, the counteractive drug that stops an overdose, as well as personnel, treatment and litigation.

Legal professionals have compared it to the class action lawsuit filed by the Gulf of Mexico states against British Petroleum after the Deepwater Horizon environmental disaster.

Delray Beach became the first city to file a suit in July. Manatee County had a similar decision in early November.