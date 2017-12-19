One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a tractor trailer hits two people on I-75 Tuesday morning in Venice.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 1:30 this morning…Donald L. Cady and Kayla D. Dicintio of Bradenton were on the shoulder of i 75 near MM 193, trying to secure a mattress in the bed of a pickup, when they were struck by the semi.

Dicintio died at the scene and Cady was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in serious condition

A third person, who was inside the pickup, and the driver of the semi were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.