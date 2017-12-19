BRADENTON – The suspect in a slaying at a Bradenton bar remains at large.

The suspected shooter, who left Jarvis Isom, Jr. dead on Friday, December 15, remains on the loose.

At about 2 A.M., Isom was shot during an altercation just outside The Spot on 26th. Isom was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Later that day, the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit identified Demetrius Gabriel as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant charging him with murder.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Randy Warren told the Bradenton Herald it’s uncertain if Gabriel fled or is still in the area. The motive is still unknown.