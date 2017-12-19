NBC NEWS – House Republicans voted to pass tax reform on Tuesday, December 19. Now, the Senate hopes to send it to President Trump’s desk as soon as they can.

Republicans say the tax reform is great for the middle class, while Democrats say it is only good for rich people.

Most Americans will receive a tax cut, but the concern is about how much the cut is and how long it will last.

The vote is historic, with House Republicans passing the biggest tax overhaul in a generation.

“Today we are giving the people of this country their money back, this is their money after all!” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

For most in the middle class, the tax cut is only temporary, unlike the corporate tax cut, which will not expire.

Democrats are saying the real winners are the wealthy, and the polls show that the bill is opposed by more than half of the American people.