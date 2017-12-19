MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County kids receive an early Christmas present.

Kids just couldn’t get enough of the dozens of brand new bicycles lining up the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for the Second Annual ‘Holiday Bikes for Tykes’.

The Sheriff’s Office contacts schools throughout the county to determine who will be given the bikes.

Founder of ‘Holiday Bikes for Tykes’ Robby Hukill says it’s all about giving kids a lasting memory.

“It’s providing disadvantaged children and children that might not have the opportunity to have a Christmas or more importantly even receive their first bicycle for Christmas. That’s really important to me to be able to provide that opportunity for them.”

Hukill says they handed out bikes to close to 150 kids. They handed out 115 last year.

Donations made to ‘Holiday Nikes for Tykes’ will help provide bicycles for less fortunate children next year.