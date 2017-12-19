SARASOTA COUNTY – One group brightens up the day for a girl with some cuddly gifts this Christmas season.

Eight-year-old Brianna Serena and her dad, Robert, received a surprise visit from the State College of Florida Tuesday, December 19.

Brianna is being taken care of in the pediatric unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Mascot for State College of Florida Maverick the Manatee and crew gave stuffed animals to liven up Brianna’s spirits.

The nursing staff received a basket of stuffed puppies to give other kids in the pediatric unit.

Robert says this day has been a blessing.

“The whole staff here on this floor has been amazing. I couldn’t have honestly ended up at a better place it’s been amazing and the fact Maverick the Manatee to take the time to come up and spread a little joy this season with us is even better.”

Robert Serena says to love and hug your loved ones and to think of other kids who may not be home for the holidays.